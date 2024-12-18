Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Emory S. Land (AS-39) Arrives to Singapore, December 15, 2024

    SINGAPORE

    12.14.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Moises Sandoval 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    SINGAPORE (Dec. 15, 2024) The submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) arrives at Sembawang Naval Installation, Singapore during a scheduled port visit, Dec. 15, 2024. Emory S. Land is on deployment supporting the U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward deployed numbered fleet, operating with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Moises Sandoval/Released)

    Date Taken: 12.14.2024
    Date Posted: 12.19.2024 22:17
    7th Fleet
    Singapore
    COMLOG WESTPAC
    USS Emory S. Land (AS 39)

