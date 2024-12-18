SINGAPORE (Dec. 15, 2024) The submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) arrives at Sembawang Naval Installation, Singapore during a scheduled port visit, Dec. 15, 2024. Emory S. Land is on deployment supporting the U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward deployed numbered fleet, operating with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Moises Sandoval/Released)
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2024 22:17
|Photo ID:
|8810582
|VIRIN:
|241215-N-ED646-1184
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|6.37 MB
|Location:
|SG
|Web Views:
|16
|Downloads:
|1
This work, USS Emory S. Land (AS-39) Arrives to Singapore, December 15, 2024, by PO2 Moises Sandoval, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.