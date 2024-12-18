Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMFP team receives thank you letters from Ericson Elementary School students

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.18.2024

    Photo by Arsenio R. Cortez Jr. 

    Naval Medical Forces Pacific

    Naval Medical Forces Pacific staff shows off the letters they received from Ericson Elementary School students in San Diego, Dec. 18. Their words of gratitude serve as reminder of the impact the Sailor and veterans has on the community. (Navy photo by Arsenio R. Cortez Jr.)

    Date Taken: 12.18.2024
    Date Posted: 12.19.2024 21:18
    Photo ID: 8810555
    VIRIN: 241218-N-PU282-1001
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Hometown: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    community
    NMFP
    Ericson Elementary School

