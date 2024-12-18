ROKAF Visit

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Republic of Korea Air Force listens to guide during visit at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Sept. 4,2024. The U.S. has enjoyed enduring, productive and committed alliances and partnerships, and we are committed to further strengthening and enhancing our relationships throughout the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adasha Williams)