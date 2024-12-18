Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ROKAF Visit

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    ROKAF Visit

    GUAM

    09.04.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Adasha Williams 

    36th Wing

    Republic of Korea Air Force listens to guide during visit at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Sept. 4,2024. The U.S. has enjoyed enduring, productive and committed alliances and partnerships, and we are committed to further strengthening and enhancing our relationships throughout the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adasha Williams)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.04.2024
    Date Posted: 12.19.2024 21:07
    Photo ID: 8810551
    VIRIN: 240904-F-SI550-1269
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 5.23 MB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ROKAF Visit, by A1C Adasha Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Guam
    ROKAF
    Andersen AFB
    INDOPACOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download