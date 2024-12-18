Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BARLING, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2024

    Photo by Officer Candidate Alexander Chrisco 

    National Guard Marksmanship Training Center

    On day two of the 54th WPW and 34th AFSAM Sniper Championship, snipers compete in the death before dismount match at Fort Chaffee, Ark., Dec. 09, 2024. The WPW and AFSAM Sniper Championship, hosted by the National Guard Marksmanship Training Center, brings together elite marksmen from around the world to compete in precision shooting and tactical decision-making, honoring the storied legacy of military sniper excellence. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Cadet Alex Chrisco)

    This work, 54th WPW 34th AFSAM Sniper Championship [Image 6 of 6], by Officer Candidate Alexander Chrisco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

