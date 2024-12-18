54th WPW 34th AFSAM Sniper Championship

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

On day two of the 54th WPW and 34th AFSAM Sniper Championship, snipers compete in the breach match at Fort Chaffee, Ark., Dec. 09, 2024. The WPW and AFSAM Sniper Championship, hosted by the National Guard Marksmanship Training Center, brings together elite marksmen from around the world to compete in precision shooting and tactical decision-making, honoring the storied legacy of military sniper excellence. (National Guard Photo by Cadet Alex Chrisco)