    NSA Bahrain Sailor-of-the-year Lunch with SECNAV

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    12.18.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class William Bennett IV 

    Office of the Secretary of the Navy

    MANAMA, Bahrain (Dec. 18, 2024) - Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro speaks with Sailor-of-the-Year recipients assigned to NSA Bahrain, Dec. 18, 2024. Sailor-of-the-year is considered a Navy commands ultimate recognition of a Sailor’s outstanding achievements. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class William Bennett IV)

    Date Taken: 12.18.2024
    Sailor of the year
    SECNAV
    Department of the Navy

