NSA Bahrain Sailor-of-the-year Lunch with SECNAV

MANAMA, Bahrain (Dec. 18, 2024) - Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro speaks with Sailor-of-the-Year recipients assigned to NSA Bahrain, Dec. 18, 2024. Sailor-of-the-year is considered a Navy commands ultimate recognition of a Sailor’s outstanding achievements. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class William Bennett IV)