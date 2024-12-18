Left: Col. (Ret.) William Johnston, then Major, presents a gift during a Subject Matter Exchange in March 2010. Johnston was the director of the Washington National Guard State Partnership Program from 2008 to 2013.
Right: Sgt. William Johnston, a crew chief with Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 168th General Support Aviation poses for a photo with a Aviation soldier from 9th Battalion, Royal Thai Army during an exchange, December 2, 2024 in Lop Buri, Thailand.
(Courtesy Photo)
Legacy of Service: Guard Member Continues Family Tradition with Washington-Thailand State Partnership Program
