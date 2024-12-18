Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Legacy of Service: Guard Member Continues Family Tradition with Washington-Thailand State Partnership Program

    CAMP MURRAY, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    12.02.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Joint Force Headquarters - Washington National Guard

    Left: Col. (Ret.) William Johnston, then Major, presents a gift during a Subject Matter Exchange in March 2010. Johnston was the director of the Washington National Guard State Partnership Program from 2008 to 2013.

    Right: Sgt. William Johnston, a crew chief with Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 168th General Support Aviation poses for a photo with a Aviation soldier from 9th Battalion, Royal Thai Army during an exchange, December 2, 2024 in Lop Buri, Thailand.

    (Courtesy Photo)

    Date Taken: 12.02.2024
    Date Posted: 12.19.2024 15:17
    Location: CAMP MURRAY, WASHINGTON, US
    Legacy of Service: Guard Member Continues Family Tradition with Washington-Thailand State Partnership Program

    TAGS

    State Partnership Program
    Thailand
    Washington
    National Guard
    Washington National Guard
    SPP

