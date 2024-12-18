POINT MUGU, Calif. (Dec. 18, 2024) – Sailors assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5, are greeted by family and friends at Naval Base Ventura County Point Mugu, Dec. 18, 2024, after returning home from a six-month deployment. NMCB-5 provides critical engineering and construction support to missions worldwide and is homeported in Port Hueneme, California. (US Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 1st Class Matthew Dickinson)
|Date Taken:
|12.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2024 15:48
|Photo ID:
|8809952
|VIRIN:
|241218-N-GG858-1024
|Resolution:
|7465x4976
|Size:
|8.4 MB
|Location:
|CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NMCB 5 Returns From Deployment [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Matthew Dickinson, identified by DVIDS