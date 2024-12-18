Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NMCB 5 Returns From Deployment [Image 5 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    NMCB 5 Returns From Deployment

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.18.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Matthew Dickinson 

    Naval Construction Group ONE

    POINT MUGU, Calif. (Dec. 18, 2024) – Sailors assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5, are greeted by family and friends at Naval Base Ventura County Point Mugu, Dec. 18, 2024, after returning home from a six-month deployment. NMCB-5 provides critical engineering and construction support to missions worldwide and is homeported in Port Hueneme, California. (US Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 1st Class Matthew Dickinson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.18.2024
    Date Posted: 12.19.2024 15:48
    Photo ID: 8809951
    VIRIN: 241218-N-GG858-1027
    Resolution: 7534x5022
    Size: 7.24 MB
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMCB 5 Returns From Deployment [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Matthew Dickinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NMCB 5 Returns from Deployment
    NMCB 5 Returns From Deployment
    NMCB 5 Returns From Deployment
    NMCB 5 Returns From Deployment
    NMCB 5 Returns From Deployment
    NMCB 5 Returns From Deployment

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Seabees
    NMCB 5
    NCF
    NBVC
    Point Mogu

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download