NMCB 5 Returns from Deployment

POINT MUGU, Calif. (Dec. 18, 2024) – Sailors assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5, are greeted by family and friends at Naval Base Ventura County Point Mugu, Dec. 18, 2024, after returning home from a six-month deployment. NMCB-5 provides critical engineering and construction support to missions worldwide and is homeported in Port Hueneme, California. (US Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 1st Class Matthew Dickinson)