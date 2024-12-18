241219-N-PI330-1007 GULFPORT, Mississippi (December 19, 2024) Utilitiesman 3rd Class Aaron Barga, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 133 (NMCB 133), place concrete blocks for a shower facility project at the John C. Stennis Space Center, Mississippi, December 19, 2024. NMCB 133 is conducting homeport operations as part of Navy Expeditionary Combat Command on Naval Construction Battalion Center, Gulfport during the advanced phase of the force readiness training plan (FRTP). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Andrew Waters/Released)
|Date Taken:
|12.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2024 15:16
|Photo ID:
|8809940
|VIRIN:
|241219-N-PI330-1007
|Resolution:
|5526x3684
|Size:
|1.56 MB
|Location:
|GULFPORT, MISSISSIPPI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NMCB 133 Conducts Homeport Operations [Image 12 of 12], by PO1 Andrew Waters, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.