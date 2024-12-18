NMCB 133 Conducts Homeport Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241219-N-PI330-1002 GULFPORT, Mississippi (December 19, 2024) Utilitiesman 3rd Class Aaron Barga, bottom, and Utilitiesman 2nd Class Mason Versluis, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 133 (NMCB 133), place concrete blocks for a shower facility project at the John C. Stennis Space Center, Mississippi, December 19, 2024. NMCB 133 is conducting homeport operations as part of Navy Expeditionary Combat Command on Naval Construction Battalion Center, Gulfport during the advanced phase of the force readiness training plan (FRTP). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Andrew Waters/Released)