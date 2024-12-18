SecAF Kendall attends DAF holiday party at U.S. Capitol

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Clockwise from left, Lt. Gen. David Harris, deputy chief of staff for Air Force futures, Lt. Gen. Stephen Davis, Air Force inspector general, Lt. Gen. David Tabor, deputy chief of staff for plans and programs, and Air Force Vice Chief of Staff Gen. James Slife speak during a Department of the Air Force holiday party at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., Dec. 17, 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)