    Retired Lt. Gen. Herbert R. Temple Jr. Display Dedication [Image 9 of 10]

    Retired Lt. Gen. Herbert R. Temple Jr. Display Dedication

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    12.19.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Zach Sheely 

    National Guard Bureau

    Army Lt. Gen. Jonathan Stubbs, director of the Army National Guard, hosts a ceremony to dedicate a display in honor of retired Army Lt. Gen. Herbert R. Temple Jr, the 21st Chief of the National Guard Bureau, and namesake of the Army National Guard headquarters, Arlington, Virginia, Dec. 19, 2024. Air Force Gen. Steve Nordhaus, 30th Chief of the National Guard Bureau, and Army Gen. Daniel Hokanson, 29th Chief of the National Guard, provided remarks during the ceremony. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Zach Sheely)

    Date Taken: 12.19.2024
    Date Posted: 12.19.2024 12:31
    Photo ID: 8809450
    VIRIN: 241219-Z-VX744-2327
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 5.16 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Retired Lt. Gen. Herbert R. Temple Jr. Display Dedication [Image 10 of 10], by SFC Zach Sheely, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    National Guard Bureau
    CNGB
    Daniel Hokanson
    Herbert R. Temple Jr
    Jonathan Stubbs
    Steve Nordhaus

