Retired Lt. Gen. Herbert R. Temple Jr. Display Dedication

Army Lt. Gen. Jonathan Stubbs, director of the Army National Guard, hosts a ceremony to dedicate a display in honor of retired Army Lt. Gen. Herbert R. Temple Jr, the 21st Chief of the National Guard Bureau, and namesake of the Army National Guard headquarters, Arlington, Virginia, Dec. 19, 2024. Air Force Gen. Steve Nordhaus, 30th Chief of the National Guard Bureau, and Army Gen. Daniel Hokanson, 29th Chief of the National Guard, provided remarks during the ceremony. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Zach Sheely)