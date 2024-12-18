Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The many faces of the 436th MXS [Image 5 of 6]

    The many faces of the 436th MXS

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES

    12.18.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Dieondiere Jefferies 

    436th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Airman 1st Class Esai Mascorro, 436th Maintenance Squadron Wheel and Tire team member, labels a tire at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Dec. 18, 2024. The Wheel and Tire section is part of the 436th MXS maintenance flight that inspects, maintains, services and repairs C-5M Super Galaxy and C-17 wheel assemblies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dieondiere Jefferies)

    Date Taken: 12.18.2024
    Date Posted: 12.19.2024 12:28
    Photo ID: 8809438
    VIRIN: 241218-F-DJ256-1007
    Resolution: 4610x3690
    Size: 1 MB
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US
    This work, The many faces of the 436th MXS [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Dieondiere Jefferies, identified by DVIDS

    Dover AFB
    C-17 Globemaster III
    C-5M Super Galaxy
    Aerospace Ground Equipment Flight
    436th Airlift Wing
    436th Maintenance Squadron

