The many faces of the 436th MXS

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airman 1st Class Esai Mascorro, 436th Maintenance Squadron Wheel and Tire team member, rolls a tire into the inflation station at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Dec. 18, 2024. The Wheel and Tire section is part of the 436th MXS maintenance flight that inspects, maintains, services and repairs C-5M Super Galaxy and C-17 wheel assemblies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dieondiere Jefferies)