The many faces of the 436th MXS

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Derrick Cox, 436th Maintenance Squadron Wheel and Tire team member, secures the inboard wheel rim at the building station on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Dec. 18, 2024. The Wheel and Tire section is part of the 436th MXS maintenance flight that inspects, maintains, services and repairs C-5M Super Galaxy and C-17 wheel assemblies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dieondiere Jefferies)