The many faces of the 436th MXS

U.S. Airman 1st Class Deanna Mullins, 436th Maintenance Squadron Wheel and Tire team member, builds a tire assembly at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Dec. 18, 2024. The Wheel and Tire section is part of the 436th MXS maintenance flight that inspects, maintains, services and repairs C-5M Super Galaxy and C-17 wheel assemblies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dieondiere Jefferies)
