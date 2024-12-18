The many faces of the 436th MXS

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the 436th Maintenance Squadron Wheel and Tire section build up a C-17 Globemaster III nose wheel assembly at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Dec. 18, 2024. The Wheel and Tire section is part of the 436th MXS maintenance flight that inspects, maintains, services and repairs C-5M Super Galaxy and C-17 wheel assemblies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dieondiere Jefferies)