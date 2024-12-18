Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Combat Logistics Battalion 6 Relief and Appointment Ceremony [Image 3 of 8]

    Combat Logistics Battalion 6 Relief and Appointment Ceremony

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    12.18.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Mary Torres 

    2nd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Dustin S. Sammons, outgoing sergeant major, Combat Logistics Battalion 6, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, speaks to the audience about his time at CLB-6 during a Relief and Appointment Ceremony on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Dec. 18, 2024. The transfer of the Sword of Office signifies trust from one sergeant major to another and serves as a symbol of their ability and prestige as enlisted leaders of the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Mary Torres)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.18.2024
    Date Posted: 12.19.2024 11:00
    Photo ID: 8809225
    VIRIN: 241218-M-HP122-1185
    Resolution: 5699x3799
    Size: 14.54 MB
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Combat Logistics Battalion 6 Relief and Appointment Ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by Sgt Mary Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    2nd MLG
    USNORTHCOM
    SgtMaj
    CLB-6
    Relief and Appointment Ceremony

