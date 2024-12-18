Combat Logistics Battalion 6 Relief and Appointment Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Lt. Timothy DeLaughter, a chaplain with Combat Logistics Battalion 6, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, gives an invocation during a Relief and Appointment Ceremony on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Dec. 18, 2024. The transfer of the Sword of Office signifies trust from one sergeant major to another and serves as a symbol of their ability and prestige as enlisted leaders of the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Mary Torres)