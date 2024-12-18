Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Combat Logistics Battalion 6 Relief and Appointment Ceremony [Image 2 of 8]

    Combat Logistics Battalion 6 Relief and Appointment Ceremony

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    12.18.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Mary Torres 

    2nd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Navy Lt. Timothy DeLaughter, a chaplain with Combat Logistics Battalion 6, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, gives an invocation during a Relief and Appointment Ceremony on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Dec. 18, 2024. The transfer of the Sword of Office signifies trust from one sergeant major to another and serves as a symbol of their ability and prestige as enlisted leaders of the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Mary Torres)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.18.2024
    Date Posted: 12.19.2024 11:00
    Photo ID: 8809224
    VIRIN: 241218-M-HP122-1018
    Resolution: 5805x3870
    Size: 16.18 MB
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Combat Logistics Battalion 6 Relief and Appointment Ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by Sgt Mary Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    2nd MLG
    USNORTHCOM
    SgtMaj
    CLB-6
    Relief and Appointment Ceremony

