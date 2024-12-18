Combat Logistics Battalion 6 Relief and Appointment Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Tristan L. Curren, left, incoming sergeant major, Combat Logistics Battalion 6, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, salutes Lt. Col. Sarah L. Murphy, commanding officer, CLB-6, CLR-2, 2nd MLG, before receiving the Sword of Office during a Relief and Appointment Ceremony on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Dec. 18, 2024. The transfer of the Sword of Office signifies trust from one sergeant major to another and serves as a symbol of their ability and prestige as enlisted leaders of the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Mary Torres)