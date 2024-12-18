Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Exchange Jacksonville patrons have layaway balances paid

    Navy Exchange Jacksonville patrons have layaway balances paid

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    12.14.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy Exchange Service Command

    This holiday season, 60 NEX Jacksonville, Florida, patrons were surprised by having their layaway balances paid by the non-profit organization Pay Away the Layaway, Inc. The Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) enables warfighter readiness and strengthens the Navy’s quality of life mission. Providing essential products, services, hospitality and outfitting Navy communities around the globe, NEXCOM is continuously evolving to meet the demands of today’s military operational environment. (U.S. Navy photo)

