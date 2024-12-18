Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    EUCOM HQ Space Force 5th Birthday Celebration [Image 4 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    EUCOM HQ Space Force 5th Birthday Celebration

    PATCH BARRACKS, BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, GERMANY

    12.17.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Michael Mason 

    U.S. European Command   

    Maj. Jeremy Crossman, U.S. Space Force Guardian, cuts the birthday cake as the youngest service representative in attendance during the Space Force's 5th birthday celebration at Patch Barracks, Stuttgart, Germany, Dec. 17, 2024. Space Force Guardians assigned to U.S. European Command plan, coordinate, and direct the employment of space capabilities across the full range of military operations, including security cooperation, in support of the combatant commands' objectives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Michael Mason)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.17.2024
    Date Posted: 12.19.2024 07:57
    Photo ID: 8808903
    VIRIN: 241217-F-YO514-1010
    Resolution: 640x360
    Size: 86.44 KB
    Location: PATCH BARRACKS, BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, DE
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, EUCOM HQ Space Force 5th Birthday Celebration [Image 5 of 5], by MSgt Michael Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    EUCOM HQ Space Force 5th Birthday Celebration
    EUCOM HQ Space Force 5th Birthday Celebration
    EUCOM HQ Space Force 5th Birthday Celebration
    EUCOM HQ Space Force 5th Birthday Celebration
    EUCOM HQ Space Force 5th Birthday Celebration

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Birthday
    SPACEFOREURAF
    SPACEFOREUR
    SPACEFORAF
    U.S. Space Forces in Europe and Space Forces Africa

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download