EUCOM HQ Space Force 5th Birthday Celebration

Col. Chris Castle, U.S. Space Force liaison officer to U.S. European Command, delivers remarks during the U.S. Space Force's 5th Birthday celebration at Patch Barracks, Stuttgart, Germany, Dec. 17, 2024. Space Force Guardians assigned to U.S. European Command plan, coordinate, and direct the employment of space capabilities across the full range of military operations, including security cooperation, in support of the combatant commands' objectives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Michael Mason)