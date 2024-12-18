EUCOM HQ Space Force 5th Birthday Celebration

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A birthday cake for the Space Force's 5th birthday awaits cutting during a ceremony at Patch Barracks, Stuttgart, Germany, Dec. 17, 2024. Space Force Guardians assigned to U.S. European Command plan, coordinate, and direct the employment of space capabilities across the full range of military operations, including security cooperation, in support of the combatant commands' objectives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Michael Mason)