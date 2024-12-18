Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Unit's hometown sends over 130 holiday packages to Soldiers on deployment [Image 5 of 5]

    Unit's hometown sends over 130 holiday packages to Soldiers on deployment

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.04.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Adrianne Lopez 

    17th Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs Section

    An open holiday care package sits in a room in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 4, 2024. Various organizations from the 17th Sustainment Brigade's hometown of Las Vegas sent over 130 care packages for Soldiers currently deployed in USCENTCOM. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Adrianne Lopez)

