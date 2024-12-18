Unit's hometown sends over 130 holiday packages to Soldiers on deployment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Holiday care packages sit in a room in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 4, 2024. Various organizations from the 17th Sustainment Brigade's hometown of Las Vegas sent over 130 care packages for Soldiers currently deployed in USCENTCOM. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Adrianne Lopez)