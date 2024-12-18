Unit's hometown sends over 130 holiday packages to Soldiers on deployment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Aric Garza, the 17th Sustainment Brigade, Headquarters and Headquarters Company first sergeant, hands Staff Sgt. Jessie Mendez Arrellano a holiday care package in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 4, 2024. Various organizations from the 17th SB's hometown of Las Vegas sent over 130 care packages for Soldiers currently deployed in USCENTCOM. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Adrianne Lopez)