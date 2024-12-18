Unit's hometown sends over 130 holiday packages to Soldiers on deployment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers with the 17th Sustainment Brigade, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, pose for a photo with holiday care packages in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 4, 2024. Various organizations from the 17th SB's hometown of Las Vegas sent over 130 care packages for Soldiers currently deployed in U.S. Central Command area of operations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Adrianne Lopez)