LRMC Holiday Meal

Leaders and staff at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center serve a holiday meal to the LRMC community in Landstuhl, Germany, Dec. 17, 2024. The event brought service members, civilians, and families together to celebrate the season with food, camaraderie, and festive spirit, highlighting the unity and dedication of the LRMC team. (DoD Photo by Travis Jones)
|Date Taken:
|12.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2024 05:42
|Photo ID:
|8808843
|VIRIN:
|241218-D-SH479-2556
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|15.68 MB
|Location:
|LANDSTUHL, DE
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
