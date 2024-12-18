LRMC Holiday Meal

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Leaders and staff at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center serve a holiday meal to the LRMC community in Landstuhl, Germany, Dec. 17, 2024. The event brought service members, civilians, and families together to celebrate the season with food, camaraderie, and festive spirit, highlighting the unity and dedication of the LRMC team. (DoD Photo by Travis Jones)