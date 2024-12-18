Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LRMC Holiday Meal [Image 1 of 9]

    LRMC Holiday Meal

    LANDSTUHL, GERMANY

    12.17.2024

    Photo by Travis Jones 

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center

    Leaders and staff at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center serve a holiday meal to the LRMC community in Landstuhl, Germany, Dec. 17, 2024. The event brought service members, civilians, and families together to celebrate the season with food, camaraderie, and festive spirit, highlighting the unity and dedication of the LRMC team. (DoD Photo by Travis Jones)

    Date Taken: 12.17.2024
    Date Posted: 12.19.2024 05:42
    Photo ID: 8808839
    VIRIN: 241218-D-SH479-2561
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 13.39 MB
    Location: LANDSTUHL, DE
