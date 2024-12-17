241211-N-MJ645-1206 PHILIPPINE SEA (Dec. 11, 2024) – A Sailor observes sunset from the hangar bay aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), Dec. 11, 2024. Vinson, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Marcus Stanley)
|Date Taken:
|12.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2024 05:35
|Photo ID:
|8808838
|VIRIN:
|241211-N-MJ645-1206
|Resolution:
|5338x3529
|Size:
|773.51 KB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Routine Operations in the Philippine Sea, by PO1 Marcus Stanley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.