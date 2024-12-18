2nd Cavalry Regiment hosts annual holiday Dragoon Ride

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Soldier assigned to 2nd Cavalry Regiment operates a decorated Stryker during the Dragoon Ride at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Germany, Dec. 18, 2024. 2nd Cavalry Regiment units conducted the annual holiday parade to celebrate Soldiers and their families for the holiday season. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Jolene Cintron)