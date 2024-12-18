Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2nd Cavalry Regiment hosts annual holiday Dragoon Ride [Image 4 of 4]

    2nd Cavalry Regiment hosts annual holiday Dragoon Ride

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    12.18.2024

    Photo by Pfc. Jolene Cintron 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    A U.S. Soldier assigned to 2nd Cavalry Regiment operates a decorated Stryker during the Dragoon Ride at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Germany, Dec. 18, 2024. 2nd Cavalry Regiment units conducted the annual holiday parade to celebrate Soldiers and their families for the holiday season. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Jolene Cintron)

    Date Taken: 12.18.2024
    Date Posted: 12.19.2024 05:21
    Photo ID: 8808824
    VIRIN: 241218-A-FO268-3262
    Resolution: 4780x3187
    Size: 5.21 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
    Hometown: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
    Holiday
    JLTV
    Dragoon
    2CR
    StrongerTogether
    VictoryCorps

