A U.S. Soldier assigned to 2nd Cavalry Regiment operates a decorated Stryker during the Dragoon Ride at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Germany, Dec. 18, 2024. 2nd Cavalry Regiment units conducted the annual holiday parade to celebrate Soldiers and their families for the holiday season. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Jolene Cintron)
|Date Taken:
|12.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2024 05:21
|Photo ID:
|8808824
|VIRIN:
|241218-A-FO268-3262
|Resolution:
|4780x3187
|Size:
|5.21 MB
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Hometown:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2nd Cavalry Regiment hosts annual holiday Dragoon Ride [Image 4 of 4], by PFC Jolene Cintron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.