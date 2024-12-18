2nd Cavalry Regiment hosts annual holiday Dragoon Ride

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army families watch a decorated Joint Light Tactical Vehicle during the Dragoon Ride at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Germany, Dec. 18, 2024. 2nd Cavalry Regiment units hosted the annual holiday parade that featured a decorated convoy to celebrate Soldiers and their families during the holiday season. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Jolene Cintron)