PJs Jump From HC-130J II over CENTCOM

U.S. Air Force Pararescuemen walk toward an HC-130J Combat King II before boarding it in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 7, 2024. Pararescuemen are qualified experts in airborne and military free-fall operations, including high-altitude, low-opening techniques. (U.S. Air Force photo)
|Date Taken:
|12.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2024 03:48
|Photo ID:
|8808796
|VIRIN:
|241207-F-XM616-1285
|Resolution:
|5240x3486
|Size:
|7.05 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
