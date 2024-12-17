PJs Jump From HC-130J II over CENTCOM

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force Pararescueman rests before performing a free-fall jump out of an HC-130J Combat King II over U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 7, 2024. Pararescuemen are qualified experts in airborne and military free-fall operations, including high-altitude, low-opening techniques. (U.S. Air Force photo)