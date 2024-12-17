U.S. Air Force Pararescuemen perform a free-fall jump out of an HC-130J Combat King II over U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 7, 2024. During a static-line jump, the jumper is attached to the aircraft via the ‘static-line’, which automatically deploys the jumpers’ parachute after exiting the aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo)
|Date Taken:
|12.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2024 03:48
|Photo ID:
|8808792
|VIRIN:
|241207-F-XM616-1275
|Resolution:
|5810x3866
|Size:
|8.7 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, PJs Jump From HC-130J II over CENTCOM [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Zachary Willis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.