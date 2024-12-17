Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PJs Jump From HC-130J II over CENTCOM [Image 5 of 8]

    PJs Jump From HC-130J II over CENTCOM

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.07.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Zachary Willis 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Pararescuemen perform a mixture of free-fall and static-line jumps out of an HC-130J Combat King II over U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 7, 2024. During a static-line jump, the jumper is attached to the aircraft via the ‘static-line’, which automatically deploys the jumpers’ parachute after exiting the aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    Date Taken: 12.07.2024
    Date Posted: 12.19.2024 03:49
    Photo ID: 8808791
    VIRIN: 241207-F-XM616-1265
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 8.35 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    This work, PJs Jump From HC-130J II over CENTCOM [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Zachary Willis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USCENTCOM
    AFCENT

