Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    PJs Jump From HC-130J II over CENTCOM [Image 3 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    PJs Jump From HC-130J II over CENTCOM

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.07.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Zachary Willis 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    A U.S. Air Force HC-130J Combat King II assigned to the 71st Expeditionary Rescue Squadron is parked on a ramp in U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 7, 2024. The HC-130J is a rapidly deployable, multi-capable airframe capable of performing combat search and rescue, aerial refueling, and combat airlift missions within the CENTCOM AOR. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.07.2024
    Date Posted: 12.19.2024 03:49
    Photo ID: 8808789
    VIRIN: 241207-F-XM616-1169
    Resolution: 5890x3681
    Size: 5.52 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PJs Jump From HC-130J II over CENTCOM [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Zachary Willis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    PJs Jump From HC-130J II over CENTCOM
    PJs Jump From HC-130J II over CENTCOM
    PJs Jump From HC-130J II over CENTCOM
    PJs Jump From HC-130J II over CENTCOM
    PJs Jump From HC-130J II over CENTCOM
    PJs Jump From HC-130J II over CENTCOM
    PJs Jump From HC-130J II over CENTCOM
    PJs Jump From HC-130J II over CENTCOM

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USCENTCOM
    AFCENT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download