PJs Jump From HC-130J II over CENTCOM

A U.S. Air Force HC-130J Combat King II loadmaster assigned to the 71st Expeditionary Rescue Squadron looks back after opening the ramp over U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 7, 2024. The HC-130J is a rapidly deployable, multi-capable airframe capable of performing combat search and rescue, aerial refueling, and combat airlift missions within the CENTCOM AOR. (U.S. Air Force photo)