PJs Jump From HC-130J II over CENTCOM

U.S. Air Force Pararescuemen prepare to perform a free-fall jump out of an HC-130J Combat King II over U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 7, 2024. Pararescuemen make up a third of the rescue triad, along with HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopters and HC-130J aircraft to provide combat search and rescue and personnel recovery capabilities within the CENTCOM AOR. (U.S. Air Force photo)