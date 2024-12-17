USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79) Conducts Non-Lethal Weapons Training

MEDITERRANEAN SEA – (Dec. 17, 2024) Master-At-Arms 1st Class Juan Morrobel, left, assists Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Odaine O’Connor, right, don protective gear during a non-lethal weapons training aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79), Dec. 17, 2024. Oscar Austin is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations supporting U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jasmin L. Aquino)
