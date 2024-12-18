The 31st Fighter Wing leadership and the Protocol team take a group photo during the Holiday Open House at La Bella Vista Club at Aviano Air Base, Italy, December 12, 2024. Leaders of the 31st FW hosted a holiday open house to foster a sense of community, camaraderie and connection among members of the base during the holiday season. (courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|12.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2024 02:58
|Photo ID:
|8808775
|VIRIN:
|241217-F-F3254-1001
|Resolution:
|1600x1408
|Size:
|573.77 KB
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Aviano Air Base Holiday Open House 2024, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.