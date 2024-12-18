Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Aviano Air Base Holiday Open House 2024

    ITALY

    12.17.2024

    31st Fighter Wing

    The 31st Fighter Wing leadership and the Protocol team take a group photo during the Holiday Open House at La Bella Vista Club at Aviano Air Base, Italy, December 12, 2024. Leaders of the 31st FW hosted a holiday open house to foster a sense of community, camaraderie and connection among members of the base during the holiday season. (courtesy photo)

