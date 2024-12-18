Aviano Air Base Holiday Open House 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The 31st Fighter Wing leadership and the Protocol team take a group photo during the Holiday Open House at La Bella Vista Club at Aviano Air Base, Italy, December 12, 2024. Leaders of the 31st FW hosted a holiday open house to foster a sense of community, camaraderie and connection among members of the base during the holiday season. (courtesy photo)