    Lumber shipment

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.14.2024

    Photo by Joseph Kumzak 

    401st Army Field Support Brigade

    A container handler moves a container in preparation for a large shipment of construction materials to various military installations throughout the USCENTCOM area of responsibility Dec. 14, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Joseph Kumzak)

    Date Taken: 12.14.2024
    Date Posted: 12.19.2024 02:58
    Photo ID: 8808771
    VIRIN: 241214-A-NG080-1670
    Resolution: 7598x5068
    Size: 20.54 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lumber shipment [Image 8 of 8], by Joseph Kumzak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

