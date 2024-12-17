Tree Lightining Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army, ROK Army, and civilians gather for the Tree Lighting cermony at the Dragon Hill Lodge on the Yongsan Installation, South Korea on Dec. 17, 2024. The event offers an opportunity for families and friends to come together and enjoy festivities in light of the Christmas holiday. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Caelum Astra)