Tree Lightining Ceremony

U.S. Army, ROK Army, and civilians gather for the Tree Lighting cermony at the Dragon Hill Lodge on the Yongsan Installation, South Korea on Dec. 17, 2024. Col. Edward Cho delivers an opening speech moments before the ceremony begins. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Caelum Astra)