Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Tree Lightining Ceremony [Image 2 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Tree Lightining Ceremony

    YONGSAN, SOUTH KOREA

    12.17.2024

    Photo by Pfc. Caelum Astra 

    U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey

    U.S. Army, ROK Army, and civilians gather for the Tree Lighting cermony at the Dragon Hill Lodge on the Yongsan Installation, South Korea on Dec. 17, 2024. Col. Edward Cho delivers an opening speech moments before the ceremony begins. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Caelum Astra)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.17.2024
    Date Posted: 12.19.2024 01:28
    Photo ID: 8808731
    VIRIN: 241217-A-XO196-1009
    Resolution: 5419x3613
    Size: 942.06 KB
    Location: YONGSAN, KR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tree Lightining Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by PFC Caelum Astra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Tree Lightining Ceremony
    Tree Lightining Ceremony
    Tree Lightining Ceremony
    Tree Lightining Ceremony
    Tree Lightining Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Dragon Hill Lodge Tree Lighting Ceremony

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Christmas
    Holidays
    Army
    IMCOM-PACIFIC
    Target_Media_News

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download