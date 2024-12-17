Tree Lightining Ceremony

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    YONGSAN, SOUTH KOREA

    12.17.2024

    Photo by Pfc. Caelum Astra 

    U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey

    U.S. Army, ROK Army, and civilians gather for the Tree Lighting cermony at the Dragon Hill Lodge on the Yongsan Installation, South Korea on Dec. 17, 2024. The event offers an opportunity for families and friends to come together and enjoy festivities in light of the Christmas holiday. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Caelum Astra)

